free online soccer manager

Football-o-Rama is online soccer manager game established in 2002. The game is completely browser-based, which means that there is no need for you to install anything on your computer. All you need to join is any device with webbrowser and access to Internet. Football-o-Rama is free to play, but there is premium option in form of your assistant manager, but this does not influence the gameplay, rahter makes the data available more clear and easier to understand.