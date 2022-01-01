FREE
ABOUT THE GAMEBLOGFORUMJOIN GAMEMY ACCOUNT
MY CLUBMY TEAMMY DIVISIONMY STADIUMTRANSFERSLA GAZETTACOMMUNITYDEMO
free online soccer manager on Twitter
free online soccer manager on Facebook
free online soccer manager on YouTube
Five reasons why you should join Football-o-Rama Football-o-Rama
Five reasons why you should join Football-o-Rama Football-o-Rama
Five reasons why you should join Football-o-Rama Football-o-Rama
Five reasons why you should join Football-o-Rama Football-o-Rama

Football-o-Rama News

Domestic cups round-up

After first two rounds of domestic cups in Division A there are no real surprises, right now FC Comandoh looks like the favorite to reach the final - in first round they beat FC TWINS 2-0 and in second East Cardiff FC 3-1. In Division B there is o...



Another milestone reached

No, not the one to reach 1 million users. Not yet, anyway. The milestone is the introduction of game events. Those of you, who played our other game, Santa Monica FC Online, should know what do I mean by that. The game events are semi-random incid...



MATCH OF THE ROUND

Tianfu Stadium
Chengdu, China


Cathaysia FC

vs

Nothing Toulouse FC

🚀︎
onlinegames

free online soccer manager

Football-o-Rama is online soccer manager game established in 2002. The game is completely browser-based, which means that there is no need for you to install anything on your computer. All you need to join is any device with webbrowser and access to Internet. Football-o-Rama is free to play, but there is premium option in form of your assistant manager, but this does not influence the gameplay, rahter makes the data available more clear and easier to understand.

free online soccer manager Football-o-Rama

Five reasons why you should join Football-o-Rama

  • game is free to play
  • you can play on any device with webbrowser
  • you don't need to install anything on your device
  • you will never play in division lower than third
  • you can start your team in any place in the world
game like championship manageronline game like championship managergame like football manageronline game like football manageronline game like fm

What else we have to offer?

  • local and global competitions with simple structures and rules
  • you can choose the way you build your team through training, transfers or making money schemes
  • many transfer options (auctions, transfer offers, loans, free agents, scouting)
  • wide range of staff members to help you manage the team
  • plenty of sport and non-sport related activities

Transfers in Football-o-Rama

Just like in early versions of Football-o-Rama transfers are mostly done via direct negotiations between managers, which gives our game that special atmosphere. You don't just place bets on auctions, you need to find good players and convince other manager to sell them to you.

Among transfer options are loan deals, player exchanges, free agents, amateur players, which means there are always some players available for you to buy.

football manager onlinefree football manager onlinesoccer manager onlinefree soccer manager onlinebrowser football managerfree browser football manager
football manager online free football manager online soccer manager online
free soccer manager online browser football manager

Football-o-Rama is unlike other football managers

There are basic concepts that make Football-o-Rama stand out among other titles of the genre, f.e.

  • it takes time for players to adapt to your team
  • it take time to get to know your players personality
  • each transfer deal affects your players
  • you can prepare long-term strategy for your club that could give you advantage over your competitors
  • you can improve your character in RPG-like manner

Online Football Manager

Build your own club from scratch and lead it to the top of the league using any means that you will find fit: buy and sell players or use players from your youth academy. Invest in the stadium or build a financial empire that will cover the whole world. Join the online soccer manager that is completely different from the others and compete with users from around the world!


Football-o-Rama Polls

Long term club strategy should have influence on short term tactics, f.e. strategy of investing in wingers should make use wings tactics better, but others slightly less effective



PRIVACY POLICYTERMSGAME RULESFREY WORLDONLINE SOCCER MANAGERSSOCCER MOVIESLINKSCONTACT US
Football-o-Rama free online soccer manager game - © 2002-2022 Frey United Software

Football-o-Rama on NewRPG   Football-o-Rama on BBOGD   Football-o-Rama on TopWebGames   Football-o-Rama on OnlineGamesBay   Football-o-Rama on IndieDB   Apex Web GamingApex Web Gaming   Football-o-Rama on Online Sport Managers